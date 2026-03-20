Maharashtra Government Ignores Lokayukta Requests For Independent Investigative Authority, Staff Expansion | Representative Image

Mumbai: The state government has overlooked several critical requests from the Lokayukta, including the establishment of an independent investigating agency and the granting of powers equivalent to a vigilance commission. These issues were highlighted as the government tabled the ombudsman’s annual performance reports for the 50th, 51st and 52nd years in the State Legislature last week.

Lokayukta Justice (retd) VS Kanade, in observations accompanying the 52nd report, noted that while his office’s jurisdiction has expanded, the long-standing demand for an autonomous investigative unit remains unaddressed. He pointed out that states such as Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have already equipped their respective ombudsmen with such mechanisms, despite establishing them after Maharashtra. Kanade also emphasised the urgent need for additional staff to meet rising public expectations for swift grievance redressal.

Also Watch:

The government noted that the Maharashtra Lokayukta Act, 2023, and the subsequent 2025 amendment align with the Centre’s Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013. However, it bypassed the request for an independent agency, mentioning only the sanctioning of five new posts for members rather than administrative staff.

The 50th report further recalled recommendations by Madhav Godbole. His 2001 committee on ‘Good Governance’ suggested transferring all functions of the vigilance commission to the Lokayukta. This included placing the Anti-Corruption Bureau Director General and a special police unit under the ombudsman's control. The state government, however, maintains that a 2009 decision ruled out such structural changes. Currently, the amended Lokayukta Act only allows the ombudsman to direct existing state agencies to conduct investigations.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/