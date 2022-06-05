Maharashtra government honours TMC Chief Dr Vipin Sharma for city's Performance under 'My Vasundhara Campaign' | FPJ

Thane: Under the initiative "My Vasundhara Abhiyan 2022" competition was organized by the department of environment and climate change of the government of Maharashtra based on the five principles related to nature such as land, water, air, fire and sky.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) was honoured for its outstanding performance in the Konkan division at the divisional level in the "Amrut" group. State Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Minister of Revenue Balasaheb Thorat and Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray handed over the award to TMC chief Dr Vipin Sharma and additional commissioner Sanjay Herwade.

Additional municipal engineer Ajurna Ahire, deputy commissioner Maruti Khodke, chief environment officer Manisha Pradhan, deputy municipal engineer Vinod Pawar, deputy municipal engineer Vinod Gupta, Bhatu Sawant and representatives of charitable organizations were present on the occasion.

Last year the Thane Municipal Corporation received the first prize in the group of Amrut city. This campaign is being implemented by the state government every year and the Thane civic body is continuously participating in this campaign.

Officers and staff of Thane Municipal Corporation's Horticulture and Tree Authority, Solid Waste Management Department, Water Supply Department, Public Works Department, City Development Department, Education Department, Pollution Control Department and all other departments had worked hard to implement this campaign effectively in the TMC area. The Pollution Control Department has successfully handled the responsibility of compiling all the information and submitting it on the government portal.