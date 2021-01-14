Maharashtra government gears up for COVID-19 vaccination campaign

The Maharashtra government has completed its preparations to launch the COVID-19 vaccination campaign from January 16. Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the state has received 9.63 lakh doses of the Covishield vaccine and 20,000 doses of Covaxin, which have been distributed in all the districts. Covaxin will be administered at 6 places, consisting of 4 medical colleges and two district hospitals in the state.

As per the guidelines of the central government, Tope said that the first priority will be given to health workers. Accordingly, all the registered government and private doctors, nurses and other health workers will be vaccinated. Training has also been imparted to all the concerned employees.

The minister said that those below 18 years, pregnant women and people with allergies will not be administered vaccines.

At present, vaccination sessions are being organised at 285 places as per the supplied doses. Each beneficiary will be given 2 doses of the vaccine at intervals of four to six weeks.

He said that the vaccine will be administered to all the registered health workers in phases. Therefore, all the health workers will be protected by two doses of the vaccine. And, for this, the stock of the vaccines will be received from the central government.

The Department of Health has appealed to all the registered government as well as private doctors, nurses and other health workers to get vaccinated.