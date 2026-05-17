Maharashtra Government Delegates Powers To Collectors To Regularise Violations On Govt-Allotted Land | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has delegated powers to District Collectors and Divisional Commissioners to regularise violations related to government-allotted plots and agricultural land. Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced the decision along with the gazette notification issued by the state government.

The move applies to lands allotted by the government through occupancy rights or lease agreements. Until now, even minor violation cases required applicants to approach Mantralaya and seek hearings before the Revenue Minister, often leading to long delays and financial hardship. Under the new system, District Collectors will handle cases involving penalties up to ₹10 lakh, while Divisional Commissioners will decide cases involving penalties up to ₹20 lakh.

Cases exceeding ₹20 lakh will continue to be handled at the ministry level. Bawankule said that earlier there was no clear legal provision for regularising breaches of conditions on government-allotted land and that the process was largely based on government circulars. Due to the absence of legal backing, many cases either remained pending or ended up in litigation, he added.

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