CNG Price Hike By ₹1 In Delhi, Second Increase In 2 Days; Mumbai Rate At Rs 84 Per Kg

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Compressed Natural Gas, CNG, has become more expensive across Delhi, Mumbai and several nearby cities, increasing the burden on daily commuters and transport operators. The latest revision comes amid growing uncertainty in global energy markets following tensions in the Middle East and the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

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In Delhi, CNG prices have been increased by Re 1 per kg from today, marking the second hike in just two days. The revised price now stands at Rs 80.09 per kg in the national capital. In neighbouring NCR cities, CNG will cost Rs 88.70 per kg in Noida and Ghaziabad, while consumers in Gurugram will pay Rs 85.12 per kg. The fuel is now priced at Rs 88.58 per kg in Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli.

Only days earlier, authorities had increased CNG rates in Delhi from Rs 77.09 per kg to Rs 79.09 per kg.

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Mumbai Sees Similar Increase

Mumbai has also witnessed a similar rise in fuel prices. Mahanagar Gas Limited, MGL, increased CNG prices by Rs 2 per kg across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, taking the retail price from Rs 82 to Rs 84 per kg. The revised rates are applicable in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and surrounding MMR areas from May 14.

According to the company, the decision was taken due to rising input costs and prevailing market conditions.

Public Transport Likely To Get Costlier

The latest increase is expected to directly affect public transportation systems, especially autorickshaws and app based taxis that heavily depend on CNG. In Mumbai, autorickshaw unions have already demanded a Re 1 increase in the existing Rs 26 base fare.

Fuel prices have also risen for the first time in nearly four years, with petrol and diesel becoming around Rs 3 more expensive since Friday.

For lakhs of commuters travelling daily across Delhi and Mumbai, the fuel hike may soon translate into increased travel expenses and higher transport fares in the coming days.