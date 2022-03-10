Maharashtra: Government combated virus through three tier treatment & care system, claims economic survey 2021-22

The Maharashtra Economic Survey for 2021-22 has said that the state government combated the coronavirus pandemic by applying a three tier treatment and care system.

Oxygen management system is a key requirement for Covid-19 treatment. To meet the increased demand of medical oxygen in the State, the government has procured oxygen from other states by railway and by road.

Oxygen pipelines have been installed at DCHs and DCHCs.

Under ‘Mission Oxygen Swavalamban’, more than 300 pressure swing adsorption oxygen plants have been installed and are functioning. More than 150 Liquid medical oxygen (LMO) cryo tanks are installed in various public health facilities. The State is in process of installing 142 LMO tanks from India Covid-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Package - Phase-II and 200 LMO tanks from State Disaster Response Funds (SDRF).

Further, the state government could strengthen the health infrastructure under the India Covid-19 Emergency Response Preparedness Package. As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, additional funds were provided by the Centre to manage the pandemic and to develop strong & resilient public health systems to deal with such situations in future.

At District hospital (DH) level, 32 bedded paediatric units are established in 21 facilities and 42 bedded paediatric units are established in 36 facilities. At primary health center (PHC) level, 6 bedded prefab structures are established in 25 facilities and at community health center (CHC) level, 20 bedded prefab structures are established in 38 facilities.

ICU beds are established in 30 facilities at DH level, in 32 facilities at Sub-district hospital level and in 20 facilities at CHC level. Moreover, 100 bedded field hospitals were established in 14 facilities and 50 bedded field hospitals in 18 facilities. LMO tanks were installed in 175 facilities.

As far as COVID-19 vaccination is concerned, in the State, up to 17th February, 2022, in all 6.48 crore persons of age 18 years & above, 0.45 crore children of age 15-18 years have been vaccinated and 0.14 crore persons have been vaccinated with precaution dose.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 05:06 PM IST