Maharashtra government buckles up for possible drought this year | Representative Photo/Photo by ANI

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that based on the final report of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on the monsoon forecast later this month that may reveal the possibility of a drought this year, he said that the state government has anyway started preparations to tackle the situation arising of the possible shortfall in monsoon rains.

The Skymet Weather agency on Monday said that India is likely to experience below-normal monsoon rainfall this year, with a 20 percent chance of drought due to the end of La Nina conditions and the potential for El Nino to take hold. It said that northern and central parts of the country may see a rain deficit, with Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra expected to witness inadequate showers during the core monsoon months of July and August.

IMD to release its final forecast on April 21

Speaking to reporters at Amravati in the Vidarbha region, Fadnavis said, “The IMD has 5 to 6 models to analyze weather observations. Some of them indicate there could be an influence of the El Nino weather pattern which would adversely affect rainfall in the state in the upcoming monsoon season. The IMD is going to release its final forecast after April 21. That report will clear doubts about the monsoon.”

El Nino, which is the warming of the waters in the Pacific Ocean near South America, is associated with the weakening of monsoon winds and less rainfall in India.

Farmers applying for one time benefit of ₹50,000

Asked about administrative plans to tackle any adverse situation, Fadnavis, who holds the finance and planning portfolio, said, “The state government has already started preparations anticipating a shortfall in precipitation. We are preparing ourselves on how to face the situation, what measures can be taken in case of a water shortage.”



The government has formed a committee to look into these issues, said the deputy chief minister. Asked about farmers repaying their crop loans regularly getting ₹50,000 aid from the government, Fadnavis said, “15.5 lakh farmers have applied for this one-time benefit of ₹50,000. Of these, the validation of documents has been completed for 12.5 lakh applicants.

"The scrutiny of papers for another one lakh farmers is almost done. However, the rest of the farmers have not submitted all the required details which are delaying disbursements.”