Maharashtra government attempts to curb red-tapism in hospitality and tourism sector

The Maharashtra government has issued a notification and reduced the number of approvals/permissions for the hospitality and tourism sector to 15 from 70 and also the number of applications to 9 from 70 from seven departments. The state cabinet had taken a decision last month to streamline the approval process and help revive these sectors, which have been hit hard by the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, who took the initiative to reduce the number of approvals and applications and make the system hassle-free, had said that the new system would attract investors in a big way and create jobs. The government will launch a single window system to give these approvals so that time will be reduced.

BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will complete the registration process under the Shops and Establishment Act, 2017, and issue signboard and health licenses. The Labour Department will issue a license under the Contract Labour License Act, 1970, registration, renewal and changes and approval under the Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service Act, 2017.

Further, the Excise Department will issue FLIII license and Sales Tax department will release the Professional Tax certificate for employer, Professional Tax registration for employees and register under the VAT Act.

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board will issue the Consent to Establish and Operate under Air Act, 1981, and Water Act, 1974.

The Energy Department will issue permission to operate lifts and a no objection certificate for the generator set.