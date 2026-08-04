Maharashtra Government Assures Positive Consideration Of Junior Artists' Demands: Labour Minister Akash Fundkar

Labour Minister Akash Fundkar assured junior artists that the Maharashtra Government would positively examine their demands on wages and working conditions | File Photo

Mumbai, August 4, 2026: Maharashtra Labour Minister Akash Fundkar on Tuesday assured junior artists that the state government would take a positive view of their legitimate demands relating to wage revision, service conditions and labour rights, and resolve the issues within the framework of existing laws and regulations.

The assurance came during a meeting with representatives of the Junior Artists Association, who submitted a memorandum highlighting several long-pending demands concerning the welfare and working conditions of junior artists in the entertainment industry. Fundkar heard the representatives in detail and assured them that the government would give due consideration to their concerns.

📷मुंबई



आज मंत्रालय येथे ज्युनियर आर्टिस्ट असोसिएशनच्या पदाधिकाऱ्यांनी राज्यातील ज्युनियर आर्टिस्टांच्या वेतनवाढ, सेवा अटी, कामगार हक्क तसेच इतर प्रलंबित मागण्यांसंदर्भात भेट घेत निवेदनाद्वारे आपल्या विविध मागण्या मांडल्या.



यावेळी संबंधित विषयांवर सविस्तर चर्चा करत सर्व मागण्या… pic.twitter.com/1LlNQA39T0 — Akash Fundkar (@advakash) August 4, 2026

Government Assures Support

The Labour Minister said junior artists play an integral role in the entertainment industry and deserve recognition and respect for their contribution. He stressed that safeguarding workers' rights, ensuring fair wages and providing a secure working environment remain among the government's top priorities.

Fundkar said the Labour Department would undertake a detailed examination of the issues raised by the association before initiating appropriate measures. He reiterated that the government is committed to protecting the rights of workers and ensuring that no injustice is done to any section of the workforce.

Coordination With Stakeholders

He further said the Labour Department would facilitate coordination among the Junior Artists Association, producers' organisations and the concerned authorities to arrive at a mutually acceptable and sustainable solution. The government, he added, would examine all genuine demands with a positive approach and take decisions in accordance with legal provisions.

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Reaffirming the government's commitment to workers' welfare, Fundkar said every worker in Maharashtra should have the opportunity to work with dignity, receive fair compensation and enjoy a safe workplace.

He assured that the state would continue to take all necessary steps to protect the interests of workers while maintaining a balanced and lawful approach to resolving industrial issues.

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