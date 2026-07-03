Maharashtra Labour Minister Akash Fundkar Reviews Safety Measures At Tata Power's Chembur Thermal Plant

Labour Minister Akash Fundkar inspects safety systems and boiler operations during his visit to Tata Power's Chembur thermal power station | File Image

Mumbai, July 2, 2026: Maharashtra Labour Minister Adv. Akash Fundkar on Thursday visited Tata Power's thermal power generation station at Chembur on Mahul Road to review industrial safety standards and inspect the plant's boiler operations.

The visit focused on assessing the safety of critical infrastructure and understanding the plant's technical operations. Senior officials, including Deputy Secretary Deepak Pokale, Boiler Director Dhaval Antalurkar and other department representatives, accompanied the minister during the inspection.

Safety And Operations Reviewed

Tata Power's Trombay Station Head, Ashish Bhat, briefed the minister on the plant's day-to-day operations, key technical challenges and the advanced systems adopted to ensure efficient and safe power generation.

During the visit, Fundkar reviewed the plant's generation capacity, equipment efficiency and operational issues related to the use of seawater in the power generation process. He also sought details on the technical challenges associated with maintaining thermal power generation amid changing energy demands.

Highlighting the growing importance of cybersecurity in the industrial sector, the minister enquired about the risks of cyberattacks on the power plant and the safeguards put in place to protect critical infrastructure. He expressed satisfaction with Tata Power's robust and updated cybersecurity systems.

Focus On Worker Safety

The minister also discussed the long-term impact of renewable energy integration and the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) on thermal power generation.

Company officials explained that while the transition to cleaner energy is inevitable, thermal plants face operational challenges when reducing generation to technical minimum levels to balance the power grid.

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Emphasising worker welfare and industrial safety, Fundkar instructed the plant management to further strengthen safety standards and continue adopting best practices to ensure a secure working environment for employees while maintaining reliable power generation.

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