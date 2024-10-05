 Maharashtra Government Approves Formation Of Economic Development Corporations For Various Communities; ₹50 Crore Sanctioned For Fishermen Welfare
The cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, also approved 15 posts to facilitate the work of the newly formed Jain Economic Development Corporation. Additionally, Sant Shri Rupalal Maharaj Economic Development Corporation has been set up for the Bari community.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 12:51 AM IST
In its second cabinet meeting within a week, the Maharashtra state government made 33 key decisions aimed at fostering social and economic development. Among them is the establishment of Economic Development Corporations for Jain, Bari, Teli, Hindu Khatik, and Lonari communities, following the recent creation of Brahmin and Rajput Corporations. The primary goal of these corporations is to support the social and economic progress of various caste groups and provide educational benefits to their youth.

In another significant move, the government directed the formation of the Maharashtra Ground Reservoir Fishermen Welfare Corporation, headquartered in Nagpur, which will operate under the guidance of the Minister of Fisheries. This body will focus on creating job opportunities for fishermen, suggesting methods for long-term fish preservation, and safeguarding fishermen's rights. Similarly, the Maharashtra Sea Fishermen Welfare Corporation will be established, with six posts created for its operations and ₹50 crore sanctioned to support the corporation's activities.

The cabinet also approved a ₹10 lakh grant to cultural and educational institutions affiliated with the Buddha community, with a total of ₹20 crore allocated for the initiative. The funds will help improve infrastructure for institutions where 51% of trustees belong to the Buddha community.

