Mumbai: Maharashtra govt approves disbursement of Rs 31 crore funds for Women Security Initiative Scheme - Nirbhaya

In a bid to give a boost to the women safety and security measures in Mumbai, the Maharashtra government has approved the disbursement of Rs 31.87 crore for the implementation of the Mumbai City Women Security Initiative Scheme (Nirbhaya).



According to the state government, the implementation of said central and state government joint initiatives was approved in January 2019. Under the said scheme, the central government had approved Rs 252 crore funds and the contribution of the central and state government was in a 60:40 ratio.



"Under the said scheme, administrative approval was given in May last year, to spend Rs 147.48 crore for the purchase of machinery and equipment. In September, the Mumbai Police Commissioner had given a proposal to the state government to purchase four kinds of machinery and equipment that would cost around Rs 32.84 crore," said a government official.





He added, "Except the purchasing of Forensic Evidence Collection System, which is yet to be approved by the central government, the remaining three other purchases - Public Address System, Emergency Vehicle Response System and IT equipment worth Rs 31,87 crore have been approved. Additional Commissioner of Police (crime) will be completing the purchase process."



Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Wednesday launched 91 Nirbhaya Squads in Mumbai. It is a new division started by the Mumbai Police to check incidents of eve-teasing and harassment of women in the city. These squads consist of specially trained female and male officers and they will be stationed across Mumbai 24x7. On January 26, Mumbai police had inaugurated 145 Nirbhaya Squad vehicles as well.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 07:53 AM IST