Maharashtra Government Approves ₹1.32 Crore For Four Toyota Innova Hycross Vehicles For Lokayukta Members | AI

The Maharashtra government has approved ₹1.32 crore for the purchase of four new Toyota Innova Hycross (ZX-7S) vehicles for members of the Maharashtra Lokayukta institution for official use.

Each Vehicle To Cost ₹33.04 Lakh

According to a Government Resolution issued by the General Administration Department, the government has sanctioned ₹1,32,18,768 for the four vehicles. The cost of each vehicle has been fixed at ₹33,04,692, inclusive of Goods and Services Tax (GST), motor vehicle tax, registration charges, accessories, T-Glass ceramic coating and extended warranty.

The approval follows earlier permission granted to the four members of the Lokayukta institution, appointed under the Maharashtra Lokayukta Act, 2023, to purchase new vehicles within a limit of ₹30 lakh per vehicle, excluding GST, motor vehicle tax and registration charges.

The latest sanction was issued after proposals from the Lokayukta office and concurrence from the Finance Department. The expenditure will be met from the provision available under the office expenses head for the financial year 2026-27.

The government has directed the Lokayukta office to strictly follow all applicable rules, government resolutions and prescribed procedures while purchasing the vehicles. It has also been asked to submit utilisation certificates for the expenditure. The detailed bill for the sanctioned amount must be submitted to the government within one month.

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