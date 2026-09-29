Mumbai BJP President Ameet Satam Opposes Deletion Of Versova Fire Station Reservation, Seeks Inquiry Into Rezoning Move

Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam has opposed the proposed deletion of the Versova fire-station reservation and sought an inquiry into the rezoning proposal | File Pic

Mumbai, September 29, 2026: The row over a fire-station reservation in Versova has intensified, with Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam opposing its proposed deletion and conversion to residential use.

Proposal Faces Opposition

The move comes after the Improvement Committee referred back a proposal to rezone a 1,143-sq-m plot reserved for a fire station. In letters to Mayor Ritu Tawde and BMC chief Ashwini Bhide, Satam sought a rollback of the proposed rezoning and an inquiry into the fire department officials who recommended the deletion.

Satam said the rapidly growing areas of Versova, Lokhandwala, Oshiwara and Seven Bungalows lack a dedicated fire station nearby and are witnessing extensive redevelopment. Deleting the reservation would pose a serious threat in an emergency and could delay response times, he said, noting that the nearest fire stations are in Goregaon and Andheri near Irla Bridge.

Concerns Over Fire Response

He also flagged the BMC’s failure to develop a fire station at Chitrakoot Grounds despite efforts over several years. “In such a situation, deleting the fire station reservation in Versova would be a disastrous decision,” Satam said.

Satam has also sought an inquiry into the officials who recommended the deletion, including whether they acted under any influence and whether the proposal was backed by quantifiable data or adequate justification. He urged the administration to expedite the development and operationalisation of the proposed fire station at Chitrakoot Grounds.

Existing Reservations Under DP 2034

Versova’s five lakh-plus residents are currently served by fire stations at Irla and Goregaon, with traffic potentially slowing emergency response. Under DP 2034, 1,143 sq m is reserved for a fire station and 2,296 sq m for a municipal post, with any change requiring a formal DP modification.

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BMC Calls Reservation A Mistake

The BMC proposal, however, termed the fire-station reservation a “mistake”, citing existing Andheri stations and a proposed Ambivali station. It said MHADA sought its deletion in July last year, arguing that DP 1991 had reserved the site only for a municipal post and that the fire-station reservation was added later.

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