Maharashtra: Gorhe seeks action against those who attacked BJP worker in Dahisar

The Deputy Chairperson of the Legislative Council, Neelam Gorhe, on Monday demanded action against those involved in the attack on a BJP worker in Dahisar last week.

Bhibhishan Ware was attacked by more than 50 people armed with swords and sticks and suffered serious injuries.

“We have noticed three incidents against the same person that have come before this council. I have asked the government to arrest the mastermind behind this case,” she said.

Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve also raised the issue before the legislative council.

“I have raised the issue of law and order in Maharashtra in the legislative council many times. In the past six to eight months the process of formation of a new government has taken place. Thereafter, many Shiv Sainiks were beaten up in the state. In many cases we have seen the police take the side of the culprit,” he said.

Danve then referred to a recent video circulating on social media allegedly showing a Shiv Sena MLA, Prakash Surve, kissing a female leader of the party at a public rally. “Whether the video is morphed is a different issue. The government has set up an SIT to investigate the case

“But now this incident in Dahisar. A public representative who is a current member of the Legislative Assembly… 50-55 of his workers beat up BJP worker Bhibhishan Ware. I have the CCTV videos with me. We can see these people beating him. They have swords and wooden sticks in their hands,” he said.