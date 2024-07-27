 Maharashtra: Goods Train Derails Near Boisar Station In Palghar, Local Rail Network Unaffected; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Goods Train Derails Near Boisar Station In Palghar, Local Rail Network Unaffected; Visuals Surface

Maharashtra: Goods Train Derails Near Boisar Station In Palghar, Local Rail Network Unaffected; Visuals Surface

"Four coaches of a goods train derailed near Boisar railway station in Palghar. Railway officials are present at the spot. Due to derailment, there is no impact on local trains, they are running on time," CPRO, Western Railway said.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, July 27, 2024, 02:46 PM IST
article-image

Palghar: Four coaches of a goods train derailed near Boisar railway station in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday, officials said.

The derailment however has not impacted local trains which are running on time, CPRO, Western Railway said.

"Four coaches of a goods train derailed near Boisar railway station in Palghar. Railway officials are present at the spot. Due to derailment, there is no impact on local trains, they are running on time," CPRO, Western Railway said.

Further details are awaited.

Details About Past Incidents Of Similar Nature

On July 26, two wagons of a goods train on its way to Angul derailed near Bhubaneswar railway station in Odisha.

On July 22, the rear guard bogie of a goods train derailed during internal shunting in the Ranaghat yard in the district here, as per the Eastern Railways.

On the same day, July 22, a freight train en route from Alwar Goods Station to Rewari derailed on the Mathura track at approximately 2:30 AM.

Read Also
Rajasthan: 3 Coaches Of Goods Train Derail On Alwar-Mathura Track, Train Movement Unaffected;...
article-image

On July 21 this month, a guard bogie of a goods train derailed in the goods ward of Ranaghat in the Nadia district of West Bengal during internal shunting.

On the same day, July 21, a freight train en route from Alwar Goods Station to Rewari in Rajasthan got derailed on the Mathura track at approximately 2:30 AM.

On July 20, at least seven coaches of a goods train derailed between the Ghaziabad and Moradabad sections in Uttar Pradesh.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar Hits Back At Union Home Minister Amit Shah's 'Corruption Ringleader'...

NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar Hits Back At Union Home Minister Amit Shah's 'Corruption Ringleader'...

Maharashtra: Goods Train Derails Near Boisar Station In Palghar, Local Rail Network Unaffected;...

Maharashtra: Goods Train Derails Near Boisar Station In Palghar, Local Rail Network Unaffected;...

NITI Aayog Meet To Hold Discussions On Viksit Bharat 2047: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

NITI Aayog Meet To Hold Discussions On Viksit Bharat 2047: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Anil Deshmukh VS Devendra Fadnavis: Ex-Home Minister's Kin Jumps Into Controversy; Accuses Uncle Of...

Anil Deshmukh VS Devendra Fadnavis: Ex-Home Minister's Kin Jumps Into Controversy; Accuses Uncle Of...

Mumbai: BMC Issues Show Cause Notices To 13 Sub-Engineers & Fines Contractors ₹50.53 Lakh For...

Mumbai: BMC Issues Show Cause Notices To 13 Sub-Engineers & Fines Contractors ₹50.53 Lakh For...