 Maharashtra: Ginger prices shoot up during monsoon, ₹240 per kg in retail market
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Ginger prices shoot up during monsoon, ₹240 per kg in retail market

Maharashtra: Ginger prices shoot up during monsoon, ₹240 per kg in retail market

According to traders, the supply started dipping at the beginning of May.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, May 27, 2023, 11:34 AM IST
article-image
Ginger / Representative image | Wikimedia Commons

The price of ginger has hit a new high by costing Rs 240 per kg in the retail market. The reason behind the price hike is estimated to be a recent dip in supply. Traders expressed their worry and pointed out that the ginger prices have increased due to a gap or difference in the demand-supply chain which is evident in parts of Maharashtra.

Estimated reason behind the price hike

Traders commented in view of the changing season and said, "The prices of ginger rise during monsoon and winter as the demand rises." "The supply started dipping at the beginning of May and now, only 50 percent of total demand is arriving at the market," they added.

It is noted that the majority of the produce is supplied from Nashik, Aurangabad, Buldhana and Yawatmal. However, this year, a dip in supply was noted, leading to affecting the prices that which it is sold at various levels.

Ginger rates

"The wholesale rate of ginger has reached around Rs 200 per kg, while in the retail market the product costed Rs 240 per kg," said the trader from a vegetable market in the state.

Quality compromised?

Meanwhile, homemakers have been complaining since a while that the quality of ginger is also not good. The reason behind this purportedly the weather condition that damaged crops. Recent reports claimed that agricultural produce were damaged due to unseasonal rainfall in ginger growing areas, thus impacting the quality of the commodity reaching the market and homes.

Read Also
Indore: Sharp hike in veggie prices due to unseasonal rain
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Ginger prices shoot up during monsoon, ₹240 per kg in retail market

Maharashtra: Ginger prices shoot up during monsoon, ₹240 per kg in retail market

Navi Mumbai News: Panvel City Traffic Police penalise 1513 motorists for violating traffic rules

Navi Mumbai News: Panvel City Traffic Police penalise 1513 motorists for violating traffic rules

Navi Mumbai News: District Congress Secretary meets civic chief with various requests

Navi Mumbai News: District Congress Secretary meets civic chief with various requests

Navi Mumbai Crime: 26-year-old man held for sexually assaulting minor in Vashi

Navi Mumbai Crime: 26-year-old man held for sexually assaulting minor in Vashi

Mumbai News: Central Railway conducts demolition drive on encroachments in Trombay, Mahul

Mumbai News: Central Railway conducts demolition drive on encroachments in Trombay, Mahul