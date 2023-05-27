Maharashtra: Ginger prices shoot up during monsoon, ₹240 per kg in retail market

Ginger / Representative image | Wikimedia Commons

The price of ginger has hit a new high by costing Rs 240 per kg in the retail market. The reason behind the price hike is estimated to be a recent dip in supply. Traders expressed their worry and pointed out that the ginger prices have increased due to a gap or difference in the demand-supply chain which is evident in parts of Maharashtra.

Estimated reason behind the price hike

Traders commented in view of the changing season and said, "The prices of ginger rise during monsoon and winter as the demand rises." "The supply started dipping at the beginning of May and now, only 50 percent of total demand is arriving at the market," they added.

It is noted that the majority of the produce is supplied from Nashik, Aurangabad, Buldhana and Yawatmal. However, this year, a dip in supply was noted, leading to affecting the prices that which it is sold at various levels.

Ginger rates

"The wholesale rate of ginger has reached around Rs 200 per kg, while in the retail market the product costed Rs 240 per kg," said the trader from a vegetable market in the state.

Quality compromised?

Meanwhile, homemakers have been complaining since a while that the quality of ginger is also not good. The reason behind this purportedly the weather condition that damaged crops. Recent reports claimed that agricultural produce were damaged due to unseasonal rainfall in ginger growing areas, thus impacting the quality of the commodity reaching the market and homes.

