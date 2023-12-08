Maharashtra: Gas Pipeline Damaged  Due To Excavation Work In Dahisar’s Anand Nagar

FPJ

A 90 mm diameter Mahanagar gas pipeline was damaged at Anand Nagar in Dahisar east on Friday evening. According to the fire brigade, the gas pipeline was damaged during drainage excavation work carried out by the BMC contractor. Gas supply to Dahisar East, Chhatrapati Shivaji Link road, number 3 and 5, Anand Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Avdhoot Nagar has been affected.

As per information shared by the fire brigade, the incident happened at 3:07 pm in the afternoon near Jarimari Garden, Anand Nagar, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Road, Dahisar East. BMC ward officers, Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mahanagar Gas pipeline employees and Mumbai Police reached the spot. Mahanagar gas employees brought the situation under control.

Gas supply resorted

According to a BMC ward officer, “The damage has been repaired and the gas supply will be restored till 10 pm after completion of necessary inspections.”

According to Neera Asthana, General Manager of Mahanagar Gas, "The damage of the gas pipeline was repaired around 6.30 pm thereafter, officers and employees are going to every building where the gas supply is affected and doing resetting of gas. Gas supply of around 150 buildings is affected and it will take few more hours to restart the supply."

Rajeshkumar Pandya, social activist and local resident said, "The incident happened at around 3 pm due to the excavation work going on near Jarimari garden. Mahanagar Gas has sent a message, mentioning that it is expected that gas supply will be restored till 11 pm."

"If there is no gas supply in the area, then how will people cook food in their houses? There is a rush in the hotels and restaurants. They are also charging high prices due to the rush. The marriage and engagement season is going on. How will such people manage functions at their homes?" added Pandya.