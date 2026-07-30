Maharashtra: Gadchiroli Police Arrest 6 For Allegedly Displaying Fake Maoist Banners, Pamphlets To Create Panic

Gadchiroli Police arrested six persons accused of allegedly displaying fake Maoist banners and pamphlets to spread fear | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, July 30, 2026: The Gadchiroli police have arrested six persons for allegedly creating panic by putting up fake Maoist banners and pamphlets. The authorities have urged citizens not to succumb to any misleading propaganda or threats issued under the guise of Maoism.

Fake Material Meant To Spread Panic

According to the police, a few days ago, some unknown miscreants placed a red cloth banner and white paper pamphlets near trees along the Hidur-Dobur Marg, roughly 8 kilometres from Pomke Fulnar. The materials featured written text explicitly designed to incite fear among the public.

Taking serious note of the incident, Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police (SP) M. Ramesh ordered an immediate and swift investigation. Following the directive, a case was registered at Kothi Police Station under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Maharashtra Police Act.

Six Arrested, Search Continues

Utilising technical evidence and confidential informant networks, a police team operating under the guidance of the Sub-Divisional Police Officer tracked down and apprehended six suspects.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Joga Renu Dhurva (40), Malu Kande Ghurva (42), Dalsu Marra Telami (50), Chaitu Dunga Dhurva (53), Ganesh Devu Alami (40) and Rajesh Dalsu Vadde (31). All the suspects are residents of villages in Bhamragad taluka of Gadchiroli district.

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SP M. Ramesh commended the police team for their prompt action. He reiterated his appeal to the public to remain calm and vigilant, warning that strict legal consequences await anyone attempting to disrupt peace or foster an atmosphere of fear in the region. A search operation is currently underway to locate the remaining suspects linked to the incident.

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