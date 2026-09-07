Maharashtra GAD Flags Alleged Irregular Appointments In Ministerial Offices, Orders Cancellation Of Deputations | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra General Administration Department (GAD) has raised concerns over alleged irregular appointments to deputation posts in the offices of the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Ministers, ministers and ministers of state. Of the 904 posts sanctioned for these establishments, 549 have been filled, while 355 posts remain vacant.

Employees Working Without Proper Orders Under Scanner

The department suspects that several officers and employees are working in ministerial establishments on a loan basis or through oral orders, despite there being no provision for such appointments under the existing rules. The GAD issued a circular on August 25 directing that such appointments be cancelled and the concerned employees sent back to their parent departments.

Following the circular, notices were issued to the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister’s offices as well as all ministerial establishments on August 27 and September 3. The offices have been directed to take action and submit compliance reports.

Employees Asked To Return By September 10

The circular states that employees appointed through deputation or oral orders must return to their parent departments by September 10. Their ministry entry passes and facial verification access are also to be withdrawn. Employees who fail to report back could face stoppage of salary.

The move comes amid allegations that some ministers have appointed preferred officials as officers on special duty and private assistants beyond sanctioned staffing limits.

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