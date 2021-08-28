Maharashtra FYJC admission: Class 11 second merit list to be out on August 30 at 11thadmission.org.in

The second merit list for the first-year junior college (FYJC) will be declared at https://11thadmission.org.in at 10 pm on August 30.

The first merit list was declered on August 27 and Junior colleges had high cut-offs this year. this was a result of a revamped assessment procedure put in place due to the cancellation of Class 10 board examinations because of the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in high scores across boards.

In the first merit list, 1,17,883 students have been allotted admission against 1,97,171 available seats in junior colleges in Mumbai region. Of this, 65,028 students have been allotted seats for Commerce, 40,354 for Science, 11,768 for Arts and 733 for HSVC (Vocational) stream for FYJC. Students who have been allotted seats in the first merit list will have until 6pm on August 30 to submit documents, pay fees and confirm their admission to the respective colleges via online mode.

At St Xavier’s College, Fort, the cut-offs were 95.2 per cent for Arts and at 92.85 for Science. For Commerce, the cut-off was 94 per cent at NM College, Vile Parle, 93.4 per cent at HR College, Churchgat,e and 92.8 per cent at RA Podar College, Matunga.

Pooja Ramchandani, principal-in-charge, HR College, Churchgate, said, “Over 425 students have been allotted seats in the first merit round itself. We have a total intake capacity of 480 seats for FYJC Commerce, which means seats will get filled by the second merit list.” Marie Fernandes, Principal of St Andrew’s College, Bandra west said, “Cut-offs are high this year. Also, we have received many applications under minority quota which means there will only be few seats left for further admission rounds.”

In the first admission round, 48,788 students have been allotted seats in the college of their first preference, 18,804 in the second preferred college and 12,799 in the third college on their preference list. It is compulsory for students to secure admission if they have been allotted a seat in the college which is their first preference otherwise, they will be blocked for further regular admission rounds and considered only in the special round.

FYJC 1ST MERIT LIST CUT-OFFS

HR College, Churchgate

Commerce: 93.4%

St. Xavier’s College, Fort

Arts: 95.2%

Science: 92.85

Jai Hind College, Churchgate

Commerce: 92%

Arts: 91.6%

Science: 89%

V G Vaze-Kelkar College, Mulund

Science: 93.6%

Commerce: 91.8%

Arts: 89%

Mithibai College, Vile Parle

Commerce: 91.6%

Science: 90%

Arts: 89.6%

(With inputs from Ronald Rodrigues)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 01:59 PM IST