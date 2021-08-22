Maharashtra FYJC admission 2021: Last date to fill option form part 2 for Class 11 entry on mumbai.11thadmission.org.in

Today is the last date for filling the option form part 2 for Class 11/FYJC admission on mumbai.11thadmission.org.in.

Application form Part-1 edit and Option form Part-2 filling will remain closed from 23 to 30 August 2021, whereas the new student registration and Part-1 process will continue till the end of the admission process.

The first merit list for round 1 will be declared at 10 am on August 27. Students who have been allotted seats will be given time till 6 pm on August 30 to confirm admission. The vacancy list for round 2 will be displayed at 10 pm on August 30.

The Bombay High Court had cancelled the Common Entrance Test (CET) which was to be conducted by the Maharashtra government for admissions to junior colleges observing that it was “gross injustice” and directed the state to complete the admission process in six weeks based on marks obtained on Class 10 and internal assessments.

The Maharashtra government had issued a resolution on May 28 for holding a CET on August 21 across the state physically for admissions in junior colleges.

