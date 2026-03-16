'Maharashtra Freedom Of Religion Bill 'One-Sided', Targets Minorities': SP MLA Rais Shaikh In Assembly

Samajwadi Party MLA, Rais Shaikh | File Pic

Mumbai: Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh, on Monday criticised the proposed Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, alleging that the legislation was “one-sided” and aimed at targeting religious minorities.

Demands Bill Be Sent to Joint Committee

Speaking during the discussion on the bill, Shaikh said there was growing resentment among minority communities over the proposed law. He demanded that the bill be referred to a Joint Select Committee of both Houses of the state legislature for reconsideration.

Shaikh argued that introducing such a bill solely on the strength of the ruling coalition’s majority was inappropriate. According to him, the provisions of the bill could infringe upon the freedom of marriage guaranteed under the Indian Constitution.

“If the government claims that a large number of religious conversions are taking place in the state, it should present the relevant data before the House,” he said.

'One Lakh Love Jihad Complaints or 402?'

The legislator also questioned claims made earlier by the state government regarding complaints linked to alleged “love jihad” cases. Referring to a previous statement made in the Assembly by the then Minister for Women and Child Development, Shaikh said it had been claimed that one lakh complaints had been received in the state.

“However, when I sought information from the department, it was revealed that only 402 complaints had actually been received,” he said, urging the government to clarify the discrepancy.

Demands Panel Report Be Tabled

Shaikh further pointed out that in February 2025 the state government had constituted a committee under the chairmanship of the then Director General of Police to prepare a draft of the bill and examine cases of religious conversion in the state. He demanded that the committee’s report be placed before the Assembly before the bill is taken forward.

He also raised concerns about the provision in the proposed law that requires individuals intending to convert to another religion to provide a 60-day prior notice to authorities.

“If someone gives such notice, will the government take responsibility for that person’s security?” he asked.

Shaikh called for wider consultations on the legislation, stating that the bill should be discussed both inside and outside the Assembly, with objections and suggestions invited from the public.

He also expressed dissatisfaction with Bhaskar Jadhav for supporting the bill despite acknowledging that it could potentially be misused.

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