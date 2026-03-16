'Bal Marathi Sammelan' Kicks Off In Vashi With Colourful Rally, Aims To Instill Love For Language In Young Minds

The two-day Bal Marathi Sammelan began in Vashi on Sunday with a rally and inaugural ceremony at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre, where a special Sane Guruji Balnagari has been set up for the event. |

The two-day Bal Marathi Sammelan began in Vashi on Sunday with a rally and inaugural ceremony at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre, where a special Sane Guruji Balnagari has been set up for the event.

Literary & Political Luminaries Gather

The Sammelan, being held on March 16 and 17, is bringing together noted personalities from the fields of literature, theatre, education and politics.

Hundreds of students participated in a rally organised to promote the Marathi language as part of the Sammelan.

Minister's Wife Thanks Navi Mumbai

Neelam Samant, wife of Marathi language minister Uday Samant, also took part in the rally. Speaking on the occasion, she thanked the people of Navi Mumbai for their enthusiastic response and said the state government and the Marathi language department would continue organising initiatives to promote Marathi across the country and globally.

The event was inaugurated in the presence of state forest minister Ganesh Naik, actor-director Mahesh Kothare, and other dignitaries.

Speakers said the initiative aims to instill a love for Marathi language, literature and culture among children from an early age, while providing them a platform to express their creativity.

Details Shared by Officials

Earlier, details of the Sammelan had been shared by Director of Languages Arun Gite and Vijay Chougule, president of the Marathi Natya Parishad, Navi Mumbai.

According to organisers, the Sammelan began with a procession at 8.30am, followed by a performance of ‘Lizal Secret’, the children’s play that secured first place in the state drama competition.

The inaugural session was attended by Mahesh Kothare, playwright Pratibha Matkari, and theatre personality Supriya Vinod.

A special panel discussion on child and parent mindset has been scheduled as part of the event.

Eminent Personalities Participate

Participants include Padma Shri awardee and calligrapher Achyut Palav, Dr Sadanand More, chairman of the Maharashtra State Literature and Culture Board, Prof Milind Joshi, president of the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mandal, Adv Neelam Shirke, chairperson of the Balrangabhoomi Parishad, senior actress Meena Naik, and National Ideal Teacher Award recipient Sandhya Devrukhkar.

The first day will conclude with ‘Aggobai Dhaggobai’, a programme featuring composer Salil Kulkarni and poet Sandeep Khare.

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Day Two to Feature More Discussions

Organisers said the second day will also feature participation from several prominent figures from the literary and political spheres, along with another discussion focused on children’s literature and child psychology.

According to Chougule, the conference is being organised under the guidance of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, with coordination by forest minister Ganesh Naik, and support from MP Naresh Mhaske.

The Sammelan features a range of cultural, literary and motivational programmes for children, aimed at nurturing their interest in Marathi literature and encouraging creativity among the younger generation.

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