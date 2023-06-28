Maharashtra: Four Dead Due To Carbon Dioxide Inhalation Inside Well In Gondia

Representative Image |

Four individuals tragically lost their lives in Maharashtra's Gondia district on Wednesday, reportedly due to inhaling carbon dioxide that had accumulated inside a well.

As stated by a senior police official, the incident occurred in Sarandi village, specifically in Tiroda taluka, when Khemraj Sathvane, one of the individuals involved, entered the well within his residence to repair a motor pump.

Regrettably, he encountered respiratory issues, subsequently lost consciousness, and fell into the well, the official explained.

In response to the situation, Khemraj's brother summoned two individuals from their neighborhood to provide assistance, and all three of them entered the well.

Tragically, all four individuals lost their lives, according to the official's statement.

Based on initial findings, the cause of death appears to be the inhalation of accumulated carbon dioxide within the well. However, a definitive determination will be made following the postmortem examination.

The police have identified the deceased as Khemraj Sathvane (50), Prakash Bhongade (50), Sachin Bhongade (28), and Mahendra Raut (28).