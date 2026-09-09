Maharashtra Forms State Task Force To Prevent Female Foeticide, Illegal Abortions And Improve Sex Ratio | AI

The Maharashtra government has constituted a state-level task force to prevent female foeticide and illegal abortions and improve the sex ratio at birth. Legislative Council member Dr Neelam Gorhe has been appointed chairperson of the task force, according to a Government Resolution issued by the Public Health Department.

Panel Set Up After Violations Of PCPNDT And MTP Laws

The move follows instances of violations of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act and the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act reported in the state. The task force has been set up to strengthen monitoring of sonography centres, diagnostic facilities and medical termination of pregnancy centres and improve coordination among government departments.

Legislative Council members Dr Pragya Satav, Bhavana Gawali, Chitra Wagh, Uma Khapare and Dr Manisha Kayande, along with Assembly members Sneha Dube Pandit and Shweta Mahale, have been appointed as members. The Additional Director of the State Family Welfare Office, Pune, will serve as the member secretary.

MLCs And Legislators Included In State-Level Task Force

The task force will undertake field visits to districts and municipal corporation areas to review implementation of the PCPNDT and MTP laws. It will also conduct surprise inspections of sonography and abortion centres along with the concerned authorities.

Where violations are detected, the task force will have the authority to direct the concerned authorities to initiate immediate legal action.

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The panel will recommend measures to address gaps in enforcement, hold coordination meetings with district-level officials and suggest awareness initiatives highlighting the importance of preventing female foeticide and promoting the birth of girls.

District collectors, municipal commissioners and the concerned appropriate authorities will be responsible for providing the task force with necessary administrative, technical and documentary assistance.

The task force will submit a report containing its observations and recommendations to the Public Health Department every three months. Its tenure will be three years.

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