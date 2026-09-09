Maharashtra Plans Annual Police Recruitment Calendar To Make Hiring Process Transparent And Time-Bound |

Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam has directed officials to take necessary steps to prepare an annual police recruitment schedule to make the recruitment process more transparent, convenient, systematic and time-bound.

Review Meeting Held On 2025-26 Police Recruitment Process

Kadam said effective planning of the recruitment process should ensure that candidates receive clear information about recruitment timelines and have sufficient time to prepare for the various stages.

A detailed review of the 2025-26 police recruitment process was conducted at a meeting chaired by Kadam at Mantralaya. MLA Bachchu Kadu, who participated through video conferencing, Director General of Police (Training) Krishna Prakash and senior officials from the Home and Police departments attended the meeting.

Officials Asked To Finalise Recruitment Schedule

Kadam directed officials to take strategic measures to finalise the schedule for the initial stages of recruitment and implement the process in a planned manner after obtaining necessary government-level decisions and approvals.

The meeting discussed coordinating the written examination and physical tests with the schedules of various competitive examinations and recruitment drives conducted by the Central Government's security forces. Measures to streamline document verification, medical examinations and appointment procedures were also reviewed.

Officials also reviewed plans to fill vacancies in various police units, including vacancies arising from retirements, within the stipulated timeframe.

The capacity of the state's 10 police training centres, infrastructure and facilities required for trainees, and the response to recruitment of women were also discussed. Coordination of recruitment processes for the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Prisons Department, Home Guards quota and compassionate appointments was reviewed.

Kadam directed officials to examine available options and take necessary action to strengthen the technological aspects of recruitment, online application system, selection process, transparency, merit and administrative efficiency.

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