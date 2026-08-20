Maharashtra Forms Special Committee To Preserve Legendary Singer Mukesh’s Musical Legacy Ahead Of His 50th Death Anniversary |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has constituted the ‘Late Singer Mukesh Gaurav Committee’ to preserve and promote the musical legacy of legendary playback singer Mukesh, whose 50th death anniversary will be observed on August 27, 2026.

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Mukesh, who left an indelible mark on the Indian music industry with his soulful voice, made a significant contribution to Indian culture, musical traditions and national integration through his Hindi film songs as well as Marathi compositions. The committee will work towards preserving his rich musical heritage while creating opportunities and platforms for emerging singers and artistes.

The committee has been constituted in Mumbai City district. Maharashtra Minister for Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Mangal Prabhat Lodha has been appointed as its chairman. Shiv Sena group leader Amey Ghole and Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh are members of the committee, while the Mumbai City Collector will serve as its member secretary.

“Late singer Mukesh carved out an enduring place in the Indian music world with his melodious voice. The magic of his voice continues to live in the hearts of music lovers. It is our responsibility to preserve his rich musical legacy and pass it on to future generations. Along with preserving his memory, the committee will provide a platform to emerging singers and artistes, encourage their talent and create opportunities for new talent in the field of music,” Lodha said.

The committee will organise various cultural initiatives to pay tribute to Mukesh and further popularise his contribution to Indian music.

Key Initiatives

- Singing Competitions: Special competitions will be organised for emerging singers and music students.

- Music Festivals: Musical evenings and concerts featuring Mukesh’s popular Hindi and Marathi songs will be organised.

- Scholarships and Awards: Scholarships, awards and financial assistance will be provided to promising young artistes.