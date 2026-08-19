International Agricultural Market To Come Up On 1,395 Acres In Palghar's Dapchari: Jaykumar Rawal | File Pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will soon establish a state-of-the-art international agricultural market spread across 1,395 acres at Dapchari in Palghar district, Marketing Minister Jaykumar Rawal said on Wednesday.

International market planned

Rawal inspected the proposed site and said the ambitious project would directly connect farmers from Maharashtra and other parts of the country with global markets while creating large-scale employment opportunities for local residents.

The minister said the proposed market would be developed on the lines of France’s Rungis International Market and equipped with modern facilities for trading, processing, packaging, storage and export of agricultural commodities.

Farm produce from Vidarbha, Marathwada, North Maharashtra, Konkan and Western Maharashtra, as well as other parts of the country, is expected to reach the market. The facility will cater to fruits, vegetables, flowers, grains, fish, dairy products, meat and other agricultural commodities.

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Logistics hub envisioned

Rawal said the location would be developed as an 'integrated multimodal agricultural logistics hub' owing to its connectivity with the Vadhavan Port, railways, national highways, the Samruddhi Expressway and the proposed airport. Connectivity with the Jawaharlal Nehru Port, Navi Mumbai International Airport, Western Dedicated Freight Corridor and Vadodara Expressway would further facilitate exports and help reduce logistics costs, he said.

10,000 jobs expected

According to Rawal, the project is expected to generate around 10,000 employment opportunities, with preference being given to local youth. Jobs will be created in agro-processing, warehousing, cold storage, logistics, packaging, transportation and allied sectors.

The project will also benefit local farmers and fishermen, who currently have to travel to Mumbai or Vashi to sell their produce, the minister said. The availability of an international-level market closer to their homes would reduce transportation costs, improve returns and provide a boost to the local economy.

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Project to use unused land

Rawal clarified that no one would be displaced for the project, as it would be developed through planned utilisation of government land that has remained unused for several years.

He described the project as more than just an agricultural market, saying it was aimed at transforming the Palghar region into an international hub for agricultural trade and providing farmers across Maharashtra with direct access to global markets.

During his visit, Rawal inspected various sections of the proposed project site, including the Gaushala area, Gohar Dhad agricultural division and Nava Mohara agricultural division. He also directed officials to take necessary steps to expedite the development of the project.

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