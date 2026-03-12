Maharashtra Forms SIT To Probe Land Acquisition Irregularities In Jalgaon Highway Projects, Six Government Departments Under Scanner

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule | File Pic

Mumbai: Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday announced in the state Assembly that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will probe alleged irregularities in land acquisition for national highway and other development projects in Jalgaon district.

Senior Officials to Lead Multi-Departmental Investigation

The probe will be conducted under the chairmanship of Divisional Commissioner Praveen Gedam. The SIT will include two IAS officers and one IPS officer to ensure that any criminal aspects of the case are also thoroughly investigated.

The announcement was made after MLA Mangesh Chavan raised the issue through a calling attention motion in the Assembly, pointing to suspected irregularities and the possible involvement of multiple departments.

Six Departments Under Scrutiny

Bawankule said the scope of the investigation is wide and will cover six departments, including the revenue department, National Highways Authority of India, the stamp duty department, the land acquisition office, the land records department and local talathi offices.

He said the SIT will examine the entire process—from record entries to the preparation of compensation awards—to identify where irregularities may have occurred. The committee will also review land acquisition decisions in nine villages linked to the projects.

Attempt to Defraud Government to be Probed

The minister said that compensation for the acquired land has not yet been distributed, as the government halted the process in time, preventing financial loss to the state.

“Fortunately, the compensation amount has not been disbursed yet, so the government has not suffered any financial loss. However, the SIT will investigate whether there was an attempt to defraud the government and whether project maps were altered to benefit certain individuals,” Bawankule said.

He informed the House that the SIT has been instructed to submit its report within three months, which will then be tabled before the legislature.

During the discussion, MLA Chavan and other members alleged a possible nexus in the case, claiming that attempts were made to claim compensation by planting orchards on land recorded in the name of the Centre or the President. They demanded strict action, including criminal cases and suspension of officials found guilty.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/