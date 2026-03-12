Gig Workers Face Starvation As LPG Shortage Cripples Food Delivery: Union Urges Government For ₹10,000 Compensation

The Gig and Platform Service Workers Union (GIPSWU) has appealed to Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya seeking urgent government intervention as a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders. | FPJ Photos: Farooq Sayed & File Pic

Mumbai/New Delhi: The Gig and Platform Service Workers Union (GIPSWU) has appealed to Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya seeking urgent government intervention as a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, reportedly triggered by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, begins to affect the livelihoods of thousands of gig workers across India.

Restaurant Closures Trigger Earnings Collapse for Delivery Workers

In a letter dated March 11, the union said delivery workers, drivers and other platform-based workers have been facing a severe drop in earnings as restaurants, cloud kitchens, catering services and street food vendors struggle to operate without adequate LPG supply. Many establishments rely on commercial cylinders for cooking, and the shortage has forced several to reduce or halt operations.

Our members are starving. Families are skipping meals and children are going hungry,” said Nirmal Gorana, GIPSWU spokesperson.

Food Delivery Orders Plunge 50-60% in Major Cities

According to the union, the disruption has resulted in a 50–60 per cent decline in food delivery orders in major cities including Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune and Jaipur. As a result, gig workers who depend entirely on daily orders for income have seen their earnings fall sharply.

The union warned that many platform workers operate without fixed salaries or social security and therefore face immediate financial distress when work declines. It also alleged that some delivery platforms have threatened to deactivate worker IDs due to reduced activity, raising fears of further job losses.

GIPSWU has urged the government to direct the Oil Ministry to prioritise round-the-clock supply of commercial LPG cylinders to food establishments. It has also demanded a one-time compensation of Rs 10,000 for affected workers from food delivery platforms and a three-month suspension of ID deactivations.

Additionally, the union called for extending social security benefits under the Code on Social Security, 2020 to gig workers affected by the crisis.

