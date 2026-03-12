Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar Warns Hospitals, Insurers: Put Patients First Or Face Strict Action For Delays And Billing Irregularities

Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar has directed health insurance companies and private hospitals to ensure that patients remain the central focus of their services, stressing the need for transparency and timely settlement of insurance claims. |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar has directed health insurance companies and private hospitals to ensure that patients remain the central focus of their services, stressing the need for transparency and timely settlement of insurance claims.

High-Level Meeting Addresses Complaints of Delays and Overbilling

The minister was speaking at a joint meeting held at the Mantralaya with representatives of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), major private insurance companies and leading hospitals to address complaints related to delays in claim approvals and excessive hospital billing.

Representatives from several insurance companies, including Reliance General Insurance, Tata AIG General Insurance, SBI General Insurance, Star Health and Allied Insurance and HDFC ERGO General Insurance, attended the meeting. Officials from prominent hospitals such as Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre and Wockhardt Hospitals were also present.

Patient Welfare Must Trump Commercial Interests

Abitkar said that although insurance companies and hospitals operate on commercial lines, patient welfare must remain the priority. Discussions were held to develop a clear operating framework involving insurers, hospitals, IRDAI and the state health department to improve patient services.

The minister noted that the number of people opting for health insurance is steadily increasing, making it the responsibility of hospitals and insurers to provide satisfactory and transparent services. He warned that the government would take appropriate action if irregularities are found.

He also pointed out that cities such as Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur have advanced medical infrastructure and specialists, giving Maharashtra strong potential for medical tourism.

Hospitals Directed to Register on IRDAI Portal

The Health Minister directed hospitals across the state to register on the IRDAI portal and keep their information updated, while also stressing the need to fix a time limit for claim approvals. Lack of coordination between hospitals and insurers often causes financial and mental stress for patients, he said.

Currently, around 7,000 to 8,000 hospitals in Maharashtra provide insurance-based services, but complaints of irregularities have been received in some cases. Abitkar said strict action would be taken under the Bombay Nursing Act wherever malpractice is found. He also suggested making it mandatory for major hospitals to display treatment rate charts.

Standard Treatment Protocols to Address Charge Variations

The meeting also discussed the need to prepare standard treatment protocols to address wide variations in treatment charges across hospitals for the same illness. The government is also considering establishing a common empanelment system for hospitals and insurance companies.

The Health Minister further directed that data on approved and rejected claims and patient complaints be regularly submitted to the health department. Complaints received in Maharashtra will also be studied with the help of IRDAI, and the state is likely to become the first in the country to initiate such a review mechanism.

Senior health officials, including Health Services Commissioner Dr Kadambari Balkawade and Director of Health Services Dr Nitin Ambadekar, were present at the meeting.

