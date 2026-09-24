Maharashtra Forms Panel To Frame Policy For Regularisation Of Pre-2011 Encroachments In Mumbai, Pune | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has constituted a 10-member special committee to formulate a comprehensive policy for the regularisation of residential encroachments on government land in Mumbai, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad that existed before January 1, 2011.

The committee has been asked to submit a report with clear and final recommendations within three months. The move follows directions from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, after Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule called for a policy framework covering areas that were excluded from an earlier government decision.

Committee to examine exclusions

The Revenue Department had taken a policy decision on March 25, 2026, regarding the regularisation of residential encroachments on government land across Maharashtra that existed before January 1, 2011. However, the limits of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) were excluded from the scope of that decision.

The newly formed committee will examine the issue of encroachments on land belonging to both the state and central governments within these municipal areas and recommend a comprehensive policy for their regularisation.

Members and responsibilities

The committee will be headed by the Divisional Commissioner of the Konkan Division. Its members include the district collectors of Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban and Pune; representatives of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) from Mumbai and Pune; representatives of the BMC, PMC and PCMC; and the Superintendents of Land Records for Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban and Pune. The Joint Commissioner (General Administration) in the Konkan Divisional Commissioner's office will serve as the member secretary.

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The committee will study existing policies of the SRA, Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and other relevant authorities before recommending a comprehensive framework.

Policy recommendations awaited

It will also make specific recommendations on the regularisation of encroachments on land owned by the Central Government or its agencies.

The government has made it mandatory for the committee to complete its proceedings and submit its final report, along with clear recommendations, to the Revenue Department within three months.

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