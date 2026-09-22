Maharashtra Forms Cabinet Panel For Drought Relief As CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces Field Assessments And Aid Measures | AI

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the formation of a Cabinet sub-committee headed by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule to take speedy decisions on drought relief and mitigation measures in the state on the backdrop of drought like situation. The committee has been given Cabinet-level powers to decide on assistance based on ground-level assessments.

Bawankule-Led Panel To Review Drought Situation

The sub-committee will be headed by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, with ministers from key departments including Water Resources and Disaster Management, Water Supply and Sanitation, Soil and Water Conservation, Animal Husbandry, Agriculture, Rural Development, Transport and Cooperation.Chief Secretary Rajesh Agarwal will serve as the member secretary of the committee.

The committee will examine reports received from across the state and decide where drought conditions exist and what relief and mitigation measures should be implemented. Similar details about the committee and its special decision-making powers were also reported following Tuesday's Cabinet meeting.

Preliminary Drought Notification By Saturday

Moreover, The Chief Minister said a preliminary notification on the drought situation would be issued by Saturday. He said the government was collecting preliminary data on rainfall, water storage and crop conditions to identify affected areas and determine the relief measures required.

“Just declaring drought is not enough. We need to ensure that measures related to drought mitigation are implemented,” Fadnavis told reporters after a Cabinet meeting in Mumbai.

The government has directed officials to begin panchnamas (field assessments of crop damage) in drought-like areas from Wednesday. Fadnavis said crops such as soybean, maize and cotton had suffered significant damage, while paddy cultivation in parts of Konkan had also been affected.

The Chief Minister said he would personally visit drought-affected areas from Wednesday to assess the situation. Ministers and elected representatives have also been directed to visit villages and inspect the damage on the ground.

Crop Damage Surveys To Begin Across Affected Areas

The state government will subsequently submit a proposal to the Centre seeking assistance under the applicable National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) norms, Fadnavis said.

The government will give special attention to the availability of drinking water and fodder for livestock, with planning to cover the next seven to eight months. Fadnavis said arrangements for drinking water would be made in coordination with municipal corporations, municipalities and other local bodies.

The Chief Minister said the government would start providing assistance to affected farmers from the state level while simultaneously seeking financial support from the Centre.

Key decisions

-- A Cabinet sub-committee headed by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule will oversee drought-relief measures.

-- The committee will have Cabinet-level powers to take decisions on assistance.

-- A preliminary drought notification will be issued by Saturday.

--- Panchnamas of crop damage will begin across affected areas from Wednesday.

--- The Chief Minister and ministers will undertake field visits.

--- Drinking water and livestock fodder will receive priority.

--- The state will initiate relief measures without waiting for Central assistance.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/