Maharashtra: Former MNS State General Secretary Ranjit Shirole Joins Congress | VIDEO

Former Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Ranjit Shirole (right) joined the Congress on Wednesday. | Screenshot via Maharashtra Congress/X

Mumbai: In a political setback for the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), its state general secretary Ranjit Shirole joined the Congress on Wednesday in the presence of Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal.

Shirole, who had been associated with the MNS since its formation, was considered close to party chief Raj Thackeray. He had also contested the 2009 Lok Sabha elections on an MNS ticket. However, he quit the MNS in October 2024.

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Ranjit Shirole Welcomed Into Congress At Tilak Bhavan

Shirole formally joined the Congress during a press conference at Tilak Bhavan, where Sapkal welcomed him into the party. A video shared by news agency IANS showed Shirole being welcomed by Congress leaders and party workers.

According to a Saam TV report, Shirole decided to join the Congress as he wanted to work more closely for the public under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

Welcoming Shirole, Sapkal highlighted his family's longstanding association with the Congress and its contribution to Pune's political history. He said Shirole had inherited the party's ideological and cultural legacy through his family's political background.

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Sapkal Highlights Shirole Family's Congress Legacy

Sapkal further recalled that Ranjit Shirole's father, Shrikant Shirole, had served as chairman of the Standing Committee in Pune. While, his grandfather, Bhausaheb Shirole, was a prominent Congress leader in Pune.

Shirole's decision has triggered political discussions in the state. However, so far, the MNS has not reacted to the development.