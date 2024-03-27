Maharashtra: Former Congress MLA Dr Namdev Usendi Quits Party, Poses Challenge Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections In Vidarbha

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024 |

Former MLA Dr Namdev Usendi, previously the state general secretary of the Congress Party and president of Adivasi Congress, has become the latest leader to quit the Grand Old Party.

Dr Usendi's resignation comes as a significant blow to Congress, particularly during the election phase, potentially increasing the challenges for the party's candidates. With a stronghold in Vidarbha, Congress candidates are effectively fighting with the BJP. However, the exodus of leaders from Vidarbha to the opposition camp is noticeably weakening the strength of the party.

Joining former Congress leaders who switched allegiance, including Milind Deora, Ashok Chavan, Baba Siddiqui, MLA Raju Parve, and Vijay Wadettiwar's ardent supporters in Gadchiroli district, Dr. Usendi's move underscores the shifting political landscape. His decision is seen as a significant setback, especially considering his past candidacies in the Lok Sabha elections from the same constituency.

Dr Namdev Usendi, associated with the Congress party since 2008 and was elected as an MLA in 2009, faced unsuccessful attempts at the Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019. Despite his willingness to contest again, the party opted for a new candidate, Gondia District Chief Namedev Kirsan, leading to his resignation. So it is understood that they have taken this decision. Therefore, the Congress party has suffered a big blow in the general election.

Notably, Dr Usendi's departure marks the second blow to Congress in Gadchiroli district, following the exit of Nitin Kodawate and his wife Dr Chanda Kodwate, who also joined the BJP and Shinde group.

A fight between Nete and Kirsan

In the upcoming Gadchiroli-Chimur constituency elections, Congress has nominated Namdev Kirsan, while the BJP has fielded incumbent MP Ashok Nete, setting the stage for a contest between the two prominent leaders. The inclusion of a new face in the Congress lineup signals a potentially tough fight, further intensified by Usendi's timely departure, will make the Congress push harder in the elections.