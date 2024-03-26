 Assembly Bypolls: BJP Fields All 4 Ex-Congress MLAs For In Gujarat
Assembly Bypolls: BJP Fields All 4 Ex-Congress MLAs For In Gujarat

The polling for the by-polls will take place alongside the Lok Sabha polls on 7th of May this year

Melvyn ThomasUpdated: Tuesday, March 26, 2024, 03:41 PM IST
Assembly Bypolls: BJP Fields All 4 Ex-Congress MLAs For In Gujarat | representative pic

The BJP on Tuesday has fielded former Congress MLAs  from their respective constituencies for the Assembly by-polls. The polling for the by-polls will take place alongside the Lok Sabha polls on 7th of May this year.

BJP has fielded Dr. CJ Chavda for Vijapur seat, Arjun Modhwadia for Porbandar seat, Arvind Ladani for Manavdar seat, Chirag Patel for Khambhat seat. All these seats were left vacant as the Congress MLAs had resigned from these constituencies recently and then later joined the BJP. Dharmendrasinh Vaghela, an independent legislator, had resigned from the Waghodia seat to join the BJP.

Arjun Modhwadia thanks PM Modi

"I thank the PM Narendra Modi, the home minister Amit Shah, the party chief Nadda, the state party chief CR Paatil and the Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel for putting their trust in me to have me contest for the Porbandar assembly seat. I expect the same trust from the voters of my constituency and I am sure that they will elect me with a very heavy margin. I am sure that in both of the Porbandar seats, the Lok Sabha as well as the state assembly, the BJP will win with a thumping majority," said Arjun Modhwadia.

The opposition has not announced their candidates on these seats. As is known that as a pre-poll alliance, the opposition Congress has a seat sharing with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the general elections, but as for the assembly seats, the agreement is that the Congress will be fielding their candidates on the seats which were left vacant by the defecting legislators.

