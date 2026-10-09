Maharashtra Food Commission Chairman Mahesh Dhawale Directs On-the-Spot Welfare Benefits For Homeless Families In Thane

An intervention during an official district visit prompts authorities to fast-track food security, healthcare and social welfare assistance for vulnerable residents | File Photo

Thane, October 9, 2026: During an official tour of the Thane district, Mahesh Dhawale, Chairman of the Maharashtra State Food Commission, delivered a commendable example of administrative speed and compassionate governance.

Upon spotting families living under severe distress and precarious conditions beneath a flyover in Thane city, Chairman Dhawale immediately halted his convoy to meet with the destitute individuals. Interacting directly with the families to understand their grievances, he issued spot directives to local authorities to immediately enrol them in key government welfare schemes.

"Every single individual must receive their right to food, shelter, and basic amenities. The State Food Commission is resolutely committed to ensuring these fundamental rights reach the most vulnerable."— Mahesh Dhawale, Chairman, Maharashtra State Food Commission

Following the Chairman's orders, the local administration acted with swift urgency, initiating immediate relief and support measures on the ground. To guarantee long-term and sustainable support for these vulnerable families, administrative machinery has been put into rapid motion:

Food Security: The Department of Food and Civil Supplies is expediting the issuance of ration cards to ensure all affected beneficiaries receive subsidised or free food grains under food security entitlements.

Women & Child Welfare: The Department of Women and Child Development is enrolling women, children, and pregnant mothers into specialised welfare programmes, providing nutritional supplements, Anganwadi services, and healthcare access.

Social Security & Identification: Directives have also been issued to facilitate health check-ups and streamline the procurement of social security documents and welfare coverage.

In the wake of this initiative, Chairman Mahesh Dhawale reaffirmed the Commission's overarching resolve: "Our ultimate goal is to build a completely Beggar-Free, Hunger-Free, and Malnutrition-Free Maharashtra. If citizens come across homeless or needy individuals, I appeal to them to take the initiative and lend a helping hand by connecting them with official government programmes. Should any administrative hurdles arise in this endeavour, citizens should contact the State Food Commission directly."

Expressing Gratitude And Relief

"We have been living on these streets for months without any proper shelter or steady food. We never expected a top officer to stop his car and listen to us. Getting a ration card means my children won't have to go to sleep hungry anymore." — Sunita Pawar, one of the affected residents living under the flyover

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The prompt intervention underscores the state government's proactive approach to reaching citizens at the grassroots level and ensuring no individual is left behind.

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