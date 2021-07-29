Maharashtra floods: State distributes immediate aid of Rs 10,000 to flood victims

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, on Thursday, announced that the state government has begun distributing immediate assistance of Rs 10,000 to those affected by the incessant rainfall and floods. The aid was approved by the state cabinet on Wednesday. Further, he informed that the government has delegated powers to the district collectors to spend money for the same and assured that funds won’t be a problem.

As reported by the Free Press Journal, the money will be deposited in the bank account of victims. “Some areas are still flooded today. Therefore, it has become difficult to assess the damage. It will not be possible to check the condition of crops in the area unless the water ebbs,” he said.

Meanwhile, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar informed that a decision was taken in the cabinet meeting yesterday to provide emergency assistance of Rs 10,000 to the victims. This amount will be credited to the account tomorrow onwards. They will also get 10kg each of rice and wheat, 5kg dal and 5 litres of kerosene.”

He added that the floods have also damaged the documents in the government offices.

“Therefore, to not delay the damage assessment and assistance, the government will accept photos as proof. Insurance companies have also been instructed in this regard,” said Wadettiwar.

Meanwhile, the political leaders should allow the district collector and the rest of the team to work in affected areas. They should not insist on their presence during visits, said Pawar. He added that the government will appoint nodal officers who can accompany VIPs and political leaders during their visits without putting additional burden on the administration.

Pawar said that the state cabinet has approved the formation of an expert group to study the impact of global warming and suggest measures to be taken to mitigate disasters. He said that it is quite strange that a record rainfall was reported in Raigad and Ratnagiri, amongst other districts. However, landslides took place in areas that are not prone to it. This is despite having a good forest cover and no deforestation.