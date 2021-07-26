Maharashtra floods: NCP ministers, MLAs & MPs to donate one month’s salary to CM’s Relief Fund

The Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, on Monday, announced that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) ministers, MLAs and MPs will contribute one month’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to help those affected by the floods in nine districts following the incessant rainfall received last week. Pawar, who visited Sangli, also announced that the government, in the next two days, will take a decision on providing assistance to them. The state cabinet is scheduled to meet on Wednesday to review the damage caused and take a decision on the relief package.

“The state government will not fall short of providing aid to the flood-hit villagers. The state government also expects aid from the central government at the earliest. It should fulfil its responsibility,” said Pawar. He added that a total of 103 villages in Sangli district were affected by floods and 41,000 families were affected. “There are different demands from farmers, traders and labourers. We will help everyone in need. The chief minister and the central government are constantly reviewing the situation,” he added.

Pawar said the punchnama (assessment) has not yet been completed. He admitted that the loss incurred due to the devastating rainfall will be known after the assessment is done. “The information compiled by the district administration revealed that agriculture has been affected. The administration has been asked to continue to conduct panchanama to know the exact loss incurred by the villagers. The central government has extended its cooperation. There has been proper coordination between the state and the centre,” he noted.