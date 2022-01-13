Maharashtra: Five-year-old tiger allegedly killed by poachers in Arjuni-Morgaon forest of Gondia district

A five-year-old tiger was allegedly killed by poachers in Arjuni-Morgaon forest range of Maharashtra's Gondia district on Thursday, an official said.

The big cat was found dead with his teeth and whiskers missing in Compartment No 254 in the morning, following which senior forest officials of Navegaon Nagzira Tiger Reserve and Gondia forest department visited the spot, the official said.

On examination, it was found that two teeth and some whiskers of the tiger were missing and the big cat had died of electrocution, he said, adding that a post-mortem will be performed to ascertain the exact cause of death.

It is suspected that the big cat was attacked and killed by poachers and a probe has been ordered into the incident, the official said.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 10:46 PM IST