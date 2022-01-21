Maharashtra: Five-year-old boy injured in leopard attack in Satara

Satara: A five-year-old boy was injured in an attack by a leopard on a farm in western Maharashtra's Satara district, a forest official said on Friday.

The incident took place near Kirpe village in Karad tehsil of the district on Thursday evening, when the boy and his father were at the farm, the official said.

The leopard attacked the boy and tried to drag him into a sugarcane field, while his father raised an alarm and attempted to remove the child from the predator's clutches, he said.

"The father-son duo was about to return to the village after working on their farm, when a leopard suddenly emerged from a sugarcane field and attacked the boy," range forest officer Tushar Navale said.

As the man raised an alarm and tried to rescue his son, the leopard gave up and fled, he said.

"The boy was rushed to a hospital as he had sustained injuries on his neck and legs. He is undergoing treatment and is said to be in good health," the official said.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 01:22 PM IST