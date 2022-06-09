Maharashtra: Five more students allege molestation by karate instructor arrested for rape |

Nagpur: After the arrest of a karate instructor for raping an 11-year-old student, five more girls have come forward with allegations of molestation against him in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Wednesday.

The Kanhan police on Wednesday registered five more FIRs against Gopal Rameshwar Gondane (40), who has been arrested in the rape case, an official said.

"Godane had allegedly molested his minor students over the last six months. He took the victims to isolated places on the pretext of sharpening their skills for getting them selected in the Indian Army and outraged their modesty," Superintendent of Police (SP) Vijay Magar said.

The accused would pick his students up from their homes and take them on his motorcycle for practice. In this manner, he gained the confidence of their parents, he said.

Magar further appealed to people to lodge complaints against the accused at Kanhan police station and assured all help to the victims.

The first FIR was registered against Godane last week for allegedly raping an 11-year-old student at an isolated spot on the pretext of taking her to karate class.