Maharashtra First State To Attempt Leopard Sterilisation With New Drugs; ICMR-Forest Dept Joint pilot Trial Underway In Mumbai

A joint initiative by the State Forest Department and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is underway in Mumbai to sterilise five leopards using newly developed drugs, making Maharashtra the first state in India to attempt such a method. |

Mumbai: A joint initiative by the State Forest Department and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is underway in Mumbai to sterilise five leopards using newly developed drugs, making Maharashtra the first state in India to attempt such a method. The Central Government has granted limited permission for the pilot trial, which is expected to mark a significant step in scientific wildlife management.

Sterilisation to control growing human-leopard conflict

The move comes amid a rise in human-leopard conflict across several districts. Officials believe that sterilisation could help control the growing leopard population in a humane and effective manner.

According to Chief Conservator of Forests Dr. Jeetendra Ramgaonkar, the state is simultaneously implementing multiple measures. One key initiative involves creating zoo-like habitats for captured leopards, ensuring better living conditions. Such facilities have been developed in Nashik, Pune, Ahilyanagar and other affected regions.

Vantara in Jamnagar to take 50 leopards, 20 already relocated

In addition, private conservation centres such as Vantara in Jamnagar have stepped in to assist. Vantara has agreed to take up to 50 leopards from Maharashtra, of which 20 have already been relocated, while arrangements are being made for the remaining 30. The state is also open to transferring leopards to other states and zoos upon request.

Officials said sterilisation trials are currently restricted to five leopards as the drugs have not previously been used on the species. The state had initially sought permission for 125 leopards but allowed only five. Results from the ongoing trial are expected within two to three months, after which further approvals may be sought.

Meanwhile, the government is conducting a comprehensive leopard census using camera traps installed across forest areas, including Nashik, Pune, Junnar and Ahilyanagar. The census is expected to be completed by May 15, providing accurate data to support future population control measures.

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