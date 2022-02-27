Maharashtra: Fireman injured while dousing bus blaze in Pune

A 54-year-old fire brigade personnel sustained injuries while dousing a fire in a private bus on Mumbai Bengaluru highway here on Sunday afternoon.

An official said Gajanan Pathrudkar attached to the Kothrud fire brigade has been admitted in a private hospital, adding that he got injured in the line of duty on his birthday.

"A call was received at 2:08am that a bus going from Jejuri to Mumbai had caught fire. While dousing the blaze, Pathrudkar got injured when the vehicle's diesel tank went up in flames. He sustained 20-22 per cent burns," the official said.

A probe into the incident is underway, he said, adding that the fire may have started due to a short circuit.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 05:31 PM IST