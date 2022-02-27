COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 15.55 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra, as of 7 am on February 27, has inoculated 15,55,74,372 people.

As per the state government data, 4,86,91,692 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,60,61,098 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,32,87,071 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,06,35,283 received their second dose. 9,07,137 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 35,93,226 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose, while 17,70,338 have received their second.

So far, 11,84,852 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,84,782 of them have got their second dose. 2,97,438 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,219 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,89,214 got their second dose. 3,09,574 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday added 893 COVID-19 cases to its tally, which reached 78,64,516, while eight deaths took the toll to 1,43,695, an official said.

The active caseload of the state was 7,811, he said, adding that 1,761 people were discharged in the past 24 hours, leaving the recovery count at 77.09,015.

He said the recovery rate was 98.02 per cent and the fatality rate was 1.82 per cent, while the state's positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 1.12 per cent.

There are 1,40,942 people in home isolation and 743 in the institutional quarantine, while 85,602 tests in the past 24 hours took the overall number of tests in Maharashtra to 7,77,44,579, he added.

As per data made available by the state health department, Pune circle reported 341 cases and two deaths in the past 24 hours followed by Mumbai circle, which added 180 cases and witnessed three deaths.

In Nashik circle, the caseload went up by 141 and the toll by two, while Kolhapur, Aurangabad and Latur circles reported 28, 24 and 28 cases, though no death was reported in these three circles in the last 24 hours.

The cases and toll in Akola circle increased by 63 and one respectively, and Nagpur added 88 cases but its fatality count remained unchanged.

Total positive cases 78,64,516; fresh cases 893; death toll 1,43,695; recoveries 77,09,015; active cases 7,811; total tests 7,77,44,579.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 01:18 PM IST