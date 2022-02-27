Mumbai: Power outage hits local train services

A major power outage occurred in several parts of Mumbai, hitting the suburban local train services, officials said here on Sunday.

The power department deployed teams and restoration work was taken up on a warfooting, according to BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) spokespersons.

"Due to some technical issues, there has been power supply failure in many parts of the city. Our team is on the field to resolve the issue. The power supply is expected to be restored in an hour. We regret the inconvenience," the BEST said.

Some suburban train services on Western Railway (WR) were affected, however, Central Railway (CR) said it's trains were running normally on all corridors.

"Due to power outages in several parts of Mumbai, local train services were disrupted over the Churchgate - Andheri section. Now Mumbai Central to Vile Parle has been restored," a WR spokesperson said.

"Train No 12954 August Kranti Rajdhani Express arrived late at Mumbai Central by around 30 minutes," a WR PRO statement said. Moreover, nearly 50 suburban trains were cancelled and about 140 trains delayed.

(With IANS inputs)

