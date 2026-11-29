Massive Fire Breaks Out Near Runwal Project Site In Thane. | X (Screengrab)

A fire broke out near the Runwal project site in the Manpada area of Thane. No casualties have been reported so far.

According to news agency ANI, the fire broke out late on Saturday night, November 28. Fire brigade officials rushed to the spot following the incident and launched a firefighting operation. The fire was subsequently brought under control and extinguished with the assistance of the fire brigade and the disaster management department.

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Cause of fire yet to be ascertained

The exact cause of the fire and the circumstances leading to the incident are yet to be ascertained. Further details regarding the extent of damage to the Runwal project site are awaited.

Separate Incident

Meanwhile, in a separate incident reported on Tuesday, November 24, a fire broke out in a heap of garbage dumped in an open space near Ashok Nagar Society on Dadlani Road in Balkum, Thane (West).

Fire extinguished within 90 minutes

Prompt action by civic emergency teams ensured the blaze was extinguished within an hour and a half. Upon receiving the call, a multi-agency response team was immediately dispatched to the location and the blaze was completely doused by approximately 3.15 pm.

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