Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at firecracker shop in Panvel, no casualties reported

A major fire broke out at a firecracker shop at Mirchi Street in Maharashtra's Panvel on Friday night.

A number of people were reportedly injured in the incident. The shop was completely gutted in the fire which was later brought under control.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. The horrifying incident led to chaos in the vicinity causing traffic congestion.

Panvel Municipal Corporation's (PMC) fire department received a call at around 11 PM. The fire was doused and the situation was brought under control within an hour after fire engines reached the spot, officials said.

Fortunately, no casualty has been reported yet.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 10:12 PM IST