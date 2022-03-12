Watch Video: Massive fire breaks out at godown in Tangra area of Kolkata

A major fire broke out at a tannery in Tangra area of the city on Saturday evening and five fire tenders were pressed to douse the towering flames, a senior official of the fire department said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The fire broke out at around 6.30 PM at a building, used as a tannery on 3 Maher Ali Lane in the congested area and it is not yet known whether any person is caught inside, he said.

"The cause of the fire is not yet known. Our fire personnel are working on a war footing to douse it," the official said.

Locals alleged that fire tenders were late in reaching the area and led to the spread of the blaze in the structure.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 08:03 PM IST